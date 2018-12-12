Mets' Jeff McNeil: May serve in utility role
McNeil is likely to be featured as a utility player for the Mets in 2019, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil was previously penciled in as the Mets' starter at second base, but the acquisition of Robinson Cano (knee) from the Mariners in early December alters that significantly. According to DiComo, the team has discussed the 26-year-old as an option at all four infield positions in addition to left field. McNeil may not start the season as an everyday starter, but with Dominic Smith, Todd Frazier, Amed Rosario and Cano currently rounding out the Mets' infield, there should still be ample opportunities to accrue at-bats.
