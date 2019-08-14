McNeil (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, though he's expected to return when first eligible (Aug. 24), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Braves, but he's not expected to miss more than 10 days as a result after an MRI revealed only a mild strain. Ruben Tejada will take McNeil's place on the roster.