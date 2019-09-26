Play

McNeil (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

This move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Dominic Smith (foot), who was activated from the 60-day IL on Thursday. According to Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, McNeil will likely undergo surgery to repair his fractured right wrist Tuesday. The procedure typically carries a six week recovery timeline, so he should be ready to go by the start of spring training.

