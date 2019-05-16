Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not concerned about injury
McNeil (abdomen) said he expects to be fine this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "It's nothing I'm worried about," McNeil said.
McNeil said he suffered the injury running to first base in the third inning of Thursday's loss to the Nationals. The utility man downplayed the severity of the issue, however, noting that he deals with this sort of abdominal pain from time to time and it usually takes a day or two before he's fine. With Michael Conforto (concussion) out, Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares could both draw starts in the outfield should McNeil be forced to miss any time.
