McNeil (wrist) said his scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Marlins was not a big deal, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

McNeil scraped his wrist against the outfield wall Monday against the Astros and will be given a day to rest the injury. His preparation for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly affected.

