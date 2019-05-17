McNeil (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener at Miami, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil suffered the injury Thursday against the Nationals, so it's not a major surprise to see him held out of the starting nine one day later. The 26-year-old downplayed the injury after leaving the game, indicating he should be fine within a couple days. Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares and Carlos Gomez will start from left to right in the outfield for the Mets on Friday.