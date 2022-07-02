site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not in Saturday's lineup
McNeil isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rangers.
McNeil started in the last three matchups and went 1-for-9 with a run, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth Saturday.
