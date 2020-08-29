site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McNeil isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
McNeil started both games in Friday's doubleheader, but he'll get a day off Saturday. Brandon Nimmo will shift to left field with Billy Hamilton starting in center field.
