Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McNeil (cramps) isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles.
McNeil was removed from Tuesday's matchup with body cramps, and he'll be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh.
