McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus San Francisco, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil went 1-for-9 with a double, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's doubleheader and will take a seat with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Giants. He started the past five games in left field, but he should see more action back at second base moving forward with Mark Canha (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list.