McNeil isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil went 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and a strikeout in Game 1 on Sunday, and he'll take a seat in the nightcap with left-hander Nestor Cortes starting for the Yankees. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat ninth.