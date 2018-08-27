McNeil (quad) is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

McNeil was pulled from Sunday's 15-0 loss to the Nationals with right quad tightness and will be given the day off while he recovers from the issue. After his removal, McNeil said the injury was "nothing too major," so the rookie is optimistic he'll avoid the disabled list, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Jose Reyes will fill in at second base Monday while McNeil rests.