McNeil is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Milwaukee.

McNeil won the game for the Mets in Game 1 with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he'll head to the bench for Game 2. The 29-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the game. Jose Peraza will cover the keystone in his place.