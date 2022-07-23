site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McNeil isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres.
McNeil is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-10 with a run and a walk over the last three games. Luis Guillorme will take over at the keystone and bat seventh.
