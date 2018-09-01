McNeil is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

McNeil has carried his hot bat with him to the majors, hitting an impressive .319/.386/.471 after posting a .342/.411/.617 line with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his promotion. He'll be given plenty of at-bats down the stretch, though he'll sit Saturday with Jay Bruce starting at first base and bumping Wilmer Flores to second.