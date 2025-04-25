McNeil (oblique) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
McNeil was on track to return from the injured list Friday, but the move is now official. He's expected to serve in a large-side platoon at second base while hitting near the bottom of the Mets' order. McNeil went 11-for-28 across eight games on his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Set for season debut Friday•
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Playing center field in rehab game•
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Heading to Triple-A this weekend•
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: On cusp of rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Still aiming for April return•