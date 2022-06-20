McNeil went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

It's the first time since April 17 that McNeil has drawn multiple free passes in a contest, and he also extended his current hitting streak to seven games. The 30-year-old remains a fixture in the Mets' lineup as he bounces between second base and left field, with the latter being Sunday's assignment, and he's slashing a stellar .353/.431/.471 through 15 games in June with three doubles, a homer, six runs and seven RBI.