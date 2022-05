McNeil went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

He kept the line moving all night, including during the Mets' incredible seven-run rally in the top of the ninth inning when McNeil singled and then scored on a J.D. Davis pinch-hit double. Over his last 12 games, McNeil is slashing a sizzling .436/.476/.615 with three walks, five doubles, a triple, four RBI and seven runs.