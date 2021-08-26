site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: On bench against southpaw
McNeil isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants.
McNeil has seen some action against lefties this season, but he'll take a seat against southpaw Alex Wood on Thursday. Jonathan Villar will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
