McNeil is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The infielder tallied a single and a run in four at-bats Friday, lowering his average to .304 in 23 July at-bats. McNeil has failed to recorded an extra-base hit this month, though, and he has driven home just a pair of runs. He'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap after Jose Peraza plays second base in Game 1.