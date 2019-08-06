The Mets expect McNeil (calf) to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

McNeil started in both ends of the Mets' doubleheader sweep Monday, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a pair of walks and an additional run before exiting the latter contest with a right calf cramp. After getting some time to rest up and properly hydrate, McNeil looks like he'll be good to handle his usual duties atop the batting order. Expect McNeil to see more action at the keystone than in the corner outfield for the final two months of the campaign after Robinson Cano (hamstring) was shut down Monday with a likely season-ending injury.