McNeil's hamstring strain is a significant one and is expected to keep him out until late June, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets have managed to limp to first place in a rather mediocre NL East despite a significant injury crisis, but that crisis won't be letting up any time soon, as both McNeil and Michael Conforto are expected to miss another month with their hamstring strains. Jose Peraza has been the primary second baseman in McNeil's absence and should remain in the role for now, though his .610 OPS could send the Mets searching for alternatives.