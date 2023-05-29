McNeil (groin) said he expects to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil was on the bench for Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rockies while he tended to a tight groin, but he felt well enough to enter the contest as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and singled in his lone at-bat before coming around to score. With a team off day Monday, McNeil looks like he'll be ready to return to a starting role Tuesday, presumably either at second base or in the corner outfield.