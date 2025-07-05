McNeil went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Getting a start at second base and batting fifth, McNeil put the Mets in the lead by taking Luke Weaver deep in the seventh inning, then helping squelched a potential Yankees rally in the ninth with a spectacular defensive effort -- on a DJ LeMahieu flare headed for right field, McNeil raced to his left, reached out and snagged the ball on a bounce after it looked like it had gotten past him, and got up in time to record the out at first base. The 33-year-old continues to split his time between the keystone and center field, and since the beginning of June he's slashing .271/.336/.500 with six homers, 12 runs and 16 RBI in 27 contests.