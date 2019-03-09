Mets' Jeff McNeil: Pops first spring homer
McNeil went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
A minor wrist injury briefly derailed his preparations for the season, but McNeil seemed 100 percent Friday in slugging his first homer of the spring. He got the start in left field in this one, but the Mets plan on having him split time between the outfield and third base for the rest of camp with Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique) both looking iffy for Opening Day.
