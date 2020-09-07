McNeil went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Mets' 14-1 win over the Phillies.

McNeil provided one of five long balls on the day for the Mets, who came through with their best run output of the season against Phillies ace Aaron Nola. The 28-year-old has supplied hits in all but one of his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 (.368 average) with a home run, seven doubles, a 3:3 BB:K, five runs and four RBI over that stretch. He'll bat seventh and man left field for the fourth straight game in Monday's series finale.