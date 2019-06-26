McNeil went 4-for-5 with one run, one RBI and one double in Tuesday's 7-5 loss at Philadelphia.

McNeil went 1-for-5 in the series opener but delivered yet another multi-hit performance Tuesday. The 27-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down and is slashing .348/.410/.498 with five homers and 20 doubles in 66 games.

