McNeil went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-5 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The rookie entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and launched a solo homer. He stayed in after a double switch and scored following a single during his second at-bat. The two hits raised McNeil's batting average to .334, and he has 12 homers, 47 RBI and 57 runs in 365 at-bats this season.