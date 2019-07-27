McNeil went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-3 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

He's had a lot of 1-for-4 or 1-for-5 performances since the All-Star break, but McNeil still has hits in 11 of his last 13 games. During that stretch, he has three homers and eight RBI. McNeil is batting .340 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 51 runs and four steals in 341 at-bats this season.