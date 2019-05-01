Mets' Jeff McNeil: Pounds out four hits
McNeil went 4-for-5 with one double, one run scored and one RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Reds.
McNeil went 0-for-6 -- though he did walk four times -- over the previous two games, but resumed his multi-hit barrage Tuesday. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic first month of the season and is slashing .370/.457/.500 with 15 runs, 12 RBI and one home run, earning himself a spot at the top of the lineup for the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...