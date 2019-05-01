McNeil went 4-for-5 with one double, one run scored and one RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Reds.

McNeil went 0-for-6 -- though he did walk four times -- over the previous two games, but resumed his multi-hit barrage Tuesday. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic first month of the season and is slashing .370/.457/.500 with 15 runs, 12 RBI and one home run, earning himself a spot at the top of the lineup for the Mets.