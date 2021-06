Manager Luis Rojas said Friday that McNeil (hamstring) could be a week or two away from a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil was initially expected to be sidelined until late June due to a significant hamstring strain that he sustained in mid-May, but he's trending in the right direction. The 29-year-old will likely require multiple rehab games following his lengthy absence, so it's not yet clear when he could return to the major-league club.