McNeil went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in a 5-4 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The 27-year-old is having quite a month, as he is 24-for-67 (.358) with eight extra-base hits in June. McNeil has recorded multi-hits in each of his last four games. He is batting .341 with five home runs, 24 RBI, 32 runs and two steals in 232 at-bats this season.