McNeil went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI,a walk and a run scored as he helped lead the Mets to a 7-6 over the Orioles on Wednesday.

McNeil got the Mets on the board in the second with a sharp line-drive RBI single to right and added on two more RBI in the fourth with a home run, his fourth in as many games. The 28-year-old appears to be zoned in at the plate as he's hitting .441/.525/.912 with four home runs and 10 RBI in nine games since September began.