McNeil exited Sunday's game in the sixth inning due to right quad tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This comes at an extremely unfortunate time for the 26-year-old, as he was hitting .500 (14-for-28) over the seven games prior to Sunday's contest. It's unclear how severe the injury is, so consider McNeil day-to-day for the time being. Jose Reyes replaced him Sunday and figures to see an uptick in playing time if McNeil has to miss more than a game or two.

More News
Our Latest Stories