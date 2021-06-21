McNeil (hamstring) was activated from the injured list as expected Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil wound up missing over a month with a hamstring strain. He'd been having a down season prior to the injury, hitting just .242/.336/.374 in 32 games, though he'd been starting to turn things around right before he got hurt, posting an .850 OPS over his last 11 games. He should be an everyday player going forward, though he won't be asked to start two games in one day immediately upon his return. He'll be on the bench for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, but he should be in the lineup for the nightcap.