McNeil (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

McNeil spent just slightly longer than the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a hamstring strain. With Robinson Cano (quadriceps) still out, McNeil lines up as the starting second baseman for now, but the Mets will find room for him somewhere once Cano returns due to his strong .333/.418/.461 slash line.

