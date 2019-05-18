Mets' Jeff McNeil: Returns to lineup
McNeil (abdomen) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
After missing one start due to abdominal tightness, McNeil will slot back in atop the order against right-hander Pablo Lopez. He has now led off in each of his last 19 starts -- including against four left-handers in that span. McNeil has an OPS over .900 against both lefties and righties this season, and he's striking out just 8.8 percent of the time overall (171 plate appearances).
