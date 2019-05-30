McNeil (hamstring) is running at 70 percent and participating in baseball activities, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil landed on the injured list last week with the left hamstring strain, so his relatively quick return to baseball activities is good news regarding the severity of the injury. It's not fully clear what activities he's been participating in, so it's difficult to pinpoint where he's currently at in his progression.

