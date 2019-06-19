Mets' Jeff McNeil: Scores three runs
McNeil went 3-for-5 with a walk, solo home run and three runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.
McNeil had already reached base three times before stepping to the plate in the ninth inning, but he capped off his performance by taking Josh Tomlin deep. He now has four homers on the season, but has mostly impressed by showing a strong ability to get on base -- highlighted by a .404 on-base percentage and 11 percent strikeout rate. He's now hitting .333 and slugging .470 across 245 plate appearances for the season.
