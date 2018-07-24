Mets' Jeff McNeil: Set for debut
McNeill was called up by the Mets on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The 26-year-old was a 12th-round pick back in 2013 and has yet to make his big-league debut. He's been primarily a second baseman in the minors but has also played some third base and left field. He's had a breakout season at the plate this year, hitting .324/.411/.617 with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas, and could be given a chance to carve out a significant role in the Mets' infield down the stretch.
