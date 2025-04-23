Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that McNeil (oblique) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game versus the Nationals, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

McNeil will play one final rehab game Wednesday before rejoining the Mets for their weekend series on the road against the Nationals. The 33-year-old is slashing .375/.444/.667 with two home runs and a 2:3 K:BB over 27 plate appearances in his first seven rehab games. McNeil is projected to be the Mets' primary second baseman but could also see some action in the outfield.