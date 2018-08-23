McNeil went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

He collected both his hits in his first two trips to the plate, setting a Mets rookie record in the process with hits in eight consecutive at-bats. McNeil now boasts a .333/.392/.495 slash line through his first 28 big-league games, although as yet the power he flashed this year in the minors (19 homers in 88 games between Double-A and Triple-A) hasn't shown up in the Show.