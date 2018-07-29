McNeil will draw his third consecutive start Sunday against the Pirates.

Ever since the Mets dealt Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies on Friday, it's been McNeil that has picked up most of the playing time at second base. He's 2-for-8 at the dish with three walks since picking up that role, and should at least see an opportunity to hang on to it with the floundering Mets. Prior to his call-up, McNeil owned a 1.027 OPS at the Triple-A level and a 1.029 OPS in Double-A, so the power potential certainly exists.

