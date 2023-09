The Mets placed McNeil on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left elbow sprain.

McNeil will miss the final four games of the Mets' season, finishing with a .270/.333/.378 batting line, 10 homers, 55 RBI, 10 steals and 75 runs in 648 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is due $10.25 million next year on a contract that runs through 2026.