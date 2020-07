McNeil will hit the bench for the first time this season Friday against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil started each of the Mets' first seven games, hitting .308 while driving in five runs. Andres Gimenez will start at the hot corner in his absence. McNeil's absence comes against a lefty (Sean Newcomb), but don't expect him to fall into a platoon role any time soon, as he's already started five times against southpaws so far this season.