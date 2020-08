McNeil (knee) feels better but isn't in the lineup Friday against the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was carted off the field Thursday and is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, but he was never expected to be back in the lineup Friday. McNeil isn't expected to require a trip on the injury list with the X-ray and MRI results coming back clean, but he may not be available for the weekend series in Philadelphia.