Mets' Jeff McNeil: Sitting Sunday
McNeil is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McNeil is hitting .313 with one home run over his last 10 games. With lefty Julio Urias on the hill for the Dodgers, J.D. Davis draws the start at designated hitter.
