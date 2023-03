McNeil has gone just 1-for-8 in three games for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

McNeil has struggled so far in the WBC, and he also was off to a slow start in the Grapefruit League with a .235/.278/.235 slash with zero extra-base hits in Florida. The hits aren't falling yet for the 30-year-old infielder, but after leading all of baseball with a .326 average last year and a career mark of .307, it's hard to believe McNeil won't be a contributor in that category again in 2023.