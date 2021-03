McNeil has only one hit, a solo home run, in 18 at-bats through his first seven Grapefruit League appearances.

He's also had some defensive issues at third base, and his 0:4 BB:K could use some work. McNeil's starting job isn't in any jeopardy however, and he should spend most of his time at second base while hitting near the top of the order after beginning his big-league career with a .319/.383/.501 slash line.