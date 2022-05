McNeil went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in an 8-2 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.

The Mets were down by one run entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but McNeil turned things around on one swing with a three-run shot to right field. The long ball was his third of the campaign and second in his past five games. McNeil has been hot over that stretch, going 7-for-16 with the pair of homers, five RBI, six runs and a stolen base.